The new Mr. and Mrs. Judge! As Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Saturday, June 15, Real Housewives of OC star Tamra Barney wed Eddie Judge at St. Regis Monarch Beach in Laguna Beach, Calif.

The breathtaking ceremony was filmed for Barney's upcoming Bravo spinoff series, Tamra's OC Wedding. Barney and Judge, 40, were photographed kissing as Judge's groomsmen, clad in gray suits and Barney's bridesmaids -- including castmates Heather Dubrow and Vicki Gunvalson -- wore pale pink floor-length dresses as they clapped for the newlyweds.

The altar was decorated with gold chandeliers and bouquets of white roses hung from above, encircling the couple.

The gorgeous bride, 45, looked absolutely stunning in the dress (one of three custom-made Mark Zunino gowns!) she wore to say "I do." Keeping her hair down in shiny, flowing waves, the reality star wore a strapless sweetheart sequined gown.

"I am so lucky to be sharing my life with Eddie," the reality star told Us in an exclusive statement. "I have never been so in love! This is the beginning of the best part of my life."

Guests at the nuptials included all of Barney's OC castmates, and surprise attendee, Alexis Bellino, whom Barney has feuded with in past episodes.

"And now...drum roll please....getting ready for Tamra's #wedding! #shocking #neversaynever #rhoc #hair #exciting #love," she tweeted on June 15.

This is the third marriage for the mother of four, who divorced second husband, Simon Barney, back in 2011. Tamra's OC Wedding will premiere Monday, September 2 at 8pm on Bravo.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tamra Barney Wedding Dress: See One of Her Three Gowns!