Audiences chose 'Tangled' over 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' this post-holiday weekend, making the Disney animated fairy tale No. 1 at the box office, pulling in $21.5 million.

'Tangled' tells the tale of a charming bandit (voiced by Zachary Levi) who is taken hostage by Rapunzel (voiced by Many Moore), a teen with 70 feet of magical, golden hair. Rapunzel strikes a deal with the handsome thief to escape from a tower she's been locked in, and the duo embarks on an action-packed escapade.

After two weeks at No. 1, 'Harry Potter' dropped to No. 2, but still grossed another $16.7 million. This puts the film's total earnings in the U.S. and Canada to over $244 million, according to studio estimates.

