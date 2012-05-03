Ouch!

Jersey Shore star and self-proclaimed tanning lover Snooki slammed Patricia Krentcil, the New Jersey woman now known as "Tanning Mom," Wednesday.

Krentcil has denied charges that she allowed her 5-year-old daughter to tan in a tanning booth, but admitted to excessively tanning herself.

"That bitch is crazy… you are not supposed to take kids there," Snooki, 24, (real name: Nicole Polizzi) told Extra.

As she first revealed to Us Weekly in March, the reality star and her fiance Jionni LaValle are expecting their first child together.

Krentcil, 44, pleaded not guilty to second-degree child endangerment in court Wednesday. The mother was released on $25,00 bail and said, "I never once in my life let my daughter, especially at that age, go into a tanning booth…I'm very tan and I've been tanning my whole life."

Her child is now in the custody of her father, Rich Krentcil, who told NBC News his daughter told a classmate she "went tanning with Mommy." He believes a teacher overheard and assumed his daughter's sunburn came from a tanning salon.

Some experts have claimed that "the Tanning Mom" suffers from "tanorexia."

"Obviously, she tans," her lawyer, John Caruso, told GMA. "To call her an addict, I think is a real leap. It feels like it's being exaggerated, to be like, 'Well look at her, she must have done this.'"

