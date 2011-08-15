Tara Reid wasted no time getting engaged, and married, and gushing about how much she loves being a wife -- all in one day!

So it should come as no surprise that she jumped at the chance to show off her wedding ring.

The 35-year-old actress and former Playboy Playmate tied the knot with her boyfriend, Zack Kehayov, on Saturday in Greece. Within hours of tweeting that she was engaged, she tweeted that they had tied the knot and she was already loving "being a wife."

Today, in between thanking friends and family for their well wishes, she debuted her enormous ring via -- what else? -- Twitter.

"It looks like Tara is following the latest Hollywood engagement ring trend which is using your birth stone as the center gem," jewelry expert Michael O'Connor tells Us Weekly. "In Tara's case it would be citrine, since she's born in November."

"Tara's platinum ring, features an approximately 12 carat round yellow citrine bezel set surrounded by a pave collar of white diamonds. Estimated price tag is $25,000," he says. "Tara is also wearing a classic platinum and diamond eternity band, with an estimated price tag of $15,000."

PHOTOS: A-list honeymoon destinationsBut it's a steal compared to what a diamond that size would fetch. O'Connor continues, "If this was a yellow diamond, the estimated price tag would be over a half a million dollars."

