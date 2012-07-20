Actress Tara Reid has been hospitalized in France after falling ill with acute pancreatitis.

The "American Pie" star was rushed to hospital earlier this week and will remain there until she recovers, according to TMZ.com.

Reid is said to be enduring symptoms including vomiting, nausea and fever. Her illness is not believed to be life threatening.

