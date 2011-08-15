LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tara Reid is a married woman.

The 35-year-old actress announced on Twitter that she was wed over the weekend.

In a post on her official Twitter page Saturday, she wrote, "Just got married in Greece I love being a wife." Earlier that day, she tweeted that she was engaged.

Reid wrote in a separate post that her husband's name is Zack Kehayov. She also posted a photo of a tropical beach scene with the caption "life is perfect" and another of her in a bikini with the caption "loving life."

Reid is best known for her roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "American Pie."

A call to Reid's manager on Monday was not immediately returned.