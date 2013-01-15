LONDON (AP) — British high-society magazine Tatler is mourning its beloved office dog, Alan, who died in a revolving-door accident.

Tatler said long-haired miniature dachshund — a well-known industry figure with his own (at)TatlerAlan Twitter account — passed away in an accident at Vogue House, the London headquarters of magazine publisher Conde Nast.

The London Fire Brigade said firefighters were called Monday to reports of a dog trapped in a door. It said 10 firefighters "worked to rescue Alan but he died at the scene." A man was treated for shock.

Dozens of people posted condolences on Twitter, where Alan had more than 2,500 followers.

Jennifer George, an assistant to the magazine's editor and Alan's owner, thanked the dog's friends and followers Tuesday. She tweeted: "He was so awesome and so very loved."