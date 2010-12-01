Movie hunk Channing Tatum is set to show off his comedic skills on the big screen. He's starring alongside Jonah Hill in a film adaption of Johnny Depp's 1980s TV show "21 Jump Street."

The "Step Up" star and Hill, who wrote the screenplay, are teaming up to portray an undercover police duo fighting crime in high schools.

Doug Belgrad, president of Columbia Pictures, says, "Jonah helped create a smart and funny vehicle that is tailor-made for him and Channing. We love how this movie has come together and are very excited to begin production this spring."

Hill has previously revealed he's written a part for Depp in the film, and hopes the superstar can be persuaded to spend a day filming on set.

