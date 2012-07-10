LONDON (AP) -- After being rather exposed in "Magic Mike" the movie, Channing Tatum is teasing his audience with the possibility of "Magic Mike" the musical.

The 32-year-old American actor is working on plans to turn the big screen stripper story into a theater production. Tatum, a former stripper himself, says he hasn't "cracked what the actual show is" yet, but the one thing he knows is that he wants the musical version to be "very interactive."

The film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is about the exploits of a group of male strippers at a club in Tampa, Florida.

Tatum was in London with co-star Matthew McConaughey for the European premiere of the movie on Tuesday evening.

"Magic Mike" opens in the U.K. on Friday.