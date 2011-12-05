It's every parent's worst nightmare.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong wasn't alone on Aug. 15 when she discovered the body of estranged husband Russell, who had hanged himself at the L.A. home of a friend.

Taylor, 40, was with Kennedy, her 5-year-old daughter with Russell, 47, at the time of her horrific discovery.

During an emotional Monday night appearance on What What Happens Live, Taylor recounted the awful moment to Andy Cohen. Kennedy's response to the sight: "'Did Daddy do something dumb?'" she asked, according to Taylor.

The grieving star added that she and her daughter "have good days and bad days" since the tragedy; they now live near fellow castmember Kyle Richards and family.

"We have slumber parties at Kyle's house…[Kennedy] doesn't ever want to leave because it's a big family there, and we’re just two people."

During her chat, Taylor also explained her disturbing behavior on Monday's episode, taped before Russell's death, when she had a complete meltdown during Brandi Glanville's Malibu party -- in which a fight with Camille Grammer and Grammer's friend, Dede, descended into something much more.

Armstrong, who has said that Russell physically abused her, said she was a "woman out of control" during the episode, and worried Russell would retaliate after Camille revealed his abuse to pals. "My biggest fears were unraveling. . .I was losing my mind . . . I was really terrified.

She added: "When you're in [an abusive relationship,] you're so scared, and you can't really get a good handle on it. . . I ended up in this situation because of my own flaws and my own insecurities."

