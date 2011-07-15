After sharing her struggle to salvage her marriage to Russell Armstrong on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Taylor Armstrong has filed for divorce.

A rep for Taylor released this statement to People.com: "It was a difficult decision but I have decided to file for divorce from Russell. Although we have tried our best to work out our differences, I have come to the conclusion that it is in the best interest of our family that we separate. Together we are the proud parents of a sweet and wonderful little girl and she remains my number one priority. I am sad for my marriage to come to an end, but am confident that this is the right choice for all involved."

As early as last May, Taylor denied allegations of a split, saying the couple was in marriage's counseling to sort out their issues.

Russell and Taylor share a 5-year-old daughter, Kennedy, and have been married since 2005.

