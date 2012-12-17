Has hell frozen over?

When Taylor Armstrong visited Us Weekly's New York City offices Dec. 3, the 41-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she's open to forging a friendship with her costar, Brandi Glanville . (The two women have frequently traded barbs since the model and mother of two joined the cast during season 2.)

"Brandi and I are just getting to know one another. Our relationship absolutely ebbs and flows over the season," Armstrong said. "There's definitely a future there for us to work through some things."

The two famously feuded during the season 2 reunion after Glanville accused Armstrong of exploiting her husband's suicide by writing a memoir, Hiding from Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within. (The book was released in February 2012.)

Glanville is set to release her first book, Drinking & Tweeting and Other Brandi Blunders, in February 2013; the tome reportedly details her split with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, who cheated on her with LeAnn Rimes, his costar in the Lifetime movie Northern Lights, in 2009. Armstrong took issue with Glanville's publish plans during a recent season 3 episode.

"When the topic of Brandi's book comes up, I think it's such a hot button for me because it was a really difficult decision and it was something that I struggled with," Armstrong told Us of their spat during a girls' trip in Ojai, Calif.

Choosing to take the high road, Armstrong added, "As far as her book goes, I wish her all the success . . . I didn't live her life, either, so I'll look forward to hearing her story and maybe we'll understand one another better."

Armstrong also explained how she mended fences with costar Kim Richards, with whom she fought often on the Bravo reality series. "It was really just a misunderstanding form the beginning . . . I think because of my close relationship with Kyle [Richards], I've been lucky enough to be around Kim more."

Now that Richards, a former child star, is clean and sober, Armstrong said, "I'm just so proud of her for all that she's come through, and I love all her little quirky personality traits. I adore her!"

tune in for an all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Monday, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

