Taylor Armstrong made her first public appearance Friday since her estranged husband, Russell, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Monday. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tried to remain unseen at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Accompanied by her assistant and a family friend, Taylor, 40, hid under a black shawl, sunglasses and fur blanket at the cemetery's chapel of rest. An onlooker told Us Weekly that she "was clearly distraught."

VIDEO: Taylor and Russell struggle over their marriage in Season 1

"The people traveling with her were comforting her and wanted to get her inside the building as quickly as possible," the onlooker added. According to a source, Taylor spent almost two hours inside the chapel, before she quietly exited from a side door into a black SUV.

An eyewitness added, "When she left, she seemed very distressed and had obviously been crying. It's a very emotional time for her right now and she must be going through hell."

PHOTOS: Are these reality stars 'cursed?'

Taylor's rep told Us in a statement Tuesday that she was devastated by the loss of Russell. He was the father of their 5-year-old daughter, Kennedy, and also had two sons from previous relationships. Taylor filed for divorce from Russell on July 15, citing physical and verbal abuse.

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost

A close friend of Russell's told Us the 47-year-old "was so angry about everything," but said no one ever "[suspected] he would kill himself."

If you think you or a loved one are in an emotional or suicidal crisis, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline online, or call 800-273-TALK.