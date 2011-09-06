When you know, you know!

Taylor Lautner and girlfriend Lily Collins knew right away they'd hit it off. "You can feel some sort of chemistry or a connection when you are reading a script with someone for the first time. And that was totally the case with Lily," he told Seventeen magazine's October issue.

The actor, 19, also opened up about his five-year-plan. "I guess winning an Oscar is the ultimate dream," he said. "A lot of amazing actors go their whole career without even being nominated. So that would definitely be a goal to reach. It's a difficult one, but I'm aiming for it!"

When the "Twilight" hunk had to decide whether his "Abduction" costar and real-life love Collins would make a better "Snow White" than his "Breaking Dawn" costar Kristen Stewart, he answered diplomatically. (Stewart, 21, will star in Universal's "Snow White and the Huntsman," while Collins, 22 will play the lead in an as of yet untitled version of the fairy tale.)

"Kristen's going to be cool and edgy and dark," he told reporters last month at the VMAs, as excerpted by the Hollywood Reporter. "It's gonna be something new for her, and I think that's really exciting... [But] Lily's gonna be great too. And a completely different feel."

