The end of Team Jacob?

With Breaking Dawn -- the final installment of the "Twilight" saga -- wrapping up filming in Vancouver, series star Taylor Lautner finds his feelings are complicated.

"It's mixed emotions, for sure," Lautner, 19, tells MTV. "Half of me says, 'This will be a relief. I get some time off, I get to spend some time with family and friends and do other things,' but the other half says, 'This is going to be so weird.'"

Asked if fellow cast members -- such as real life lovebirds Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart -- share the sentiment, the hunky actor confessed, "Nobody will admit it right now, but I guarantee you there will be tears."

Playing werewolf Jacob Black, Lautner has been a fixture in the flicks based on Stephenie Meyer's novels since "Twilight" debuted in 2008. To date the first three films have earned more than $1.7 billion worldwide.

With a slew of new film projects opening, the busy actor will hardly have time to mourn. First up, the action thriller "Abduction" opening this fall.

