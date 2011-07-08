Taylor Momsen, 17, Gives Female Fan a Lap Dance in Barcelona
Pretty reckless, indeed!
Taylor Momsen performed a very intimate show on Wednesday in Barcelona. The Pretty Reckless frontwoman, 17, straddled a female fan and gave her a lap dance mid-concert!
While Momsen wore a black sleeveless shirt, the recipient of her affection was clad in only a black bra
The former "Gossip Girl'" star doesn't shy away from controversy; just last month she flashed her bare breasts in concert, and once joked that she "f**ked a priest."
