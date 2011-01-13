Maybe a public apology will put Taylor Momsen back in her parents' good graces.

After the 17-year-old actress and singer in Pretty Reckless blamed her mom and dad for her "miserable" attitude in November, Momsen says her bratty comments were blown out of proportion.

"My parents signed me up with Ford [Modeling] at the age of 2," Momsen complained to Revolver magazine. "No 2-year-old wants to be working, but I had no choice. My whole life, I was in and out of school. I didn't have friends. I was working constantly and I didn't have a real life."

The "Gossip Girl" actress says her parents felt "horrible" after reading the article, which is why she decided to clarify what she meant in a new interview with Kerrang magazine.

"I love my mom and dad. Maybe I didn't have the childhood people think you should have, but I still went through the ages," Momsen explains. "I was still a child. Maybe it wasn't a conventional one, but you know ... I like where I am now, so it's OK. I think my parents have learned by this point that none of [what they read] is probably true, and words can be put in your mouth."

Not that the actress, who was reportedly suspended from the "Gossip Girl" set in November due to bad behavior, pays much attention to what her critics have to say.

"I don't own a computer, so the most I see is when people tell me about it. I just ignore it and try to live my own life," she shrugs. "[Fame] is just high school on a massive, massive scale. So I ignore what people say and focus on my music and doing what I do."

