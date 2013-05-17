Taylor Momsen's dark days are far from over, but it appears the Pretty Reckless singer is streamlining her goth look. The 19-year-old attended the Versace Versus event in New York City May 15 wearing a harlequin-inspired leather suit and black pumps. Wearing her hair down in messy waves, the "Kill Me" singer completed her look with kohl-rimmed lids and a nude lip.

The former Gossip Girl star spoke candidly about her transition from television to rock music in the May issue of Nylon Singapore. "There's no acting, no character; this isn't Broadway. It's a rock band," she said The Pretty Reckless, which is currently working on a follow-up album to 2010's Light Me Up.

Momsen, who played high school wannabe Jenny Humphrey for four seasons, made a guest appearance in Gossip Girl's series finale in December 2012. Aside from that, she has no plans to ever return to the small screen.

"Acting is a weird thing to me," she told the magazine. "Saying someone else's words has always been a slightly torturous event."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Momsen Gets Glamorous Makeover at Versace Versus Event