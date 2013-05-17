Taylor Momsen Gets Glamorous Makeover at Versace Versus Event
Taylor Momsen's dark days are far from over, but it appears the Pretty Reckless singer is streamlining her goth look. The 19-year-old attended the Versace Versus event in New York City May 15 wearing a harlequin-inspired leather suit and black pumps. Wearing her hair down in messy waves, the "Kill Me" singer completed her look with kohl-rimmed lids and a nude lip.
The former Gossip Girl star spoke candidly about her transition from television to rock music in the May issue of Nylon Singapore. "There's no acting, no character; this isn't Broadway. It's a rock band," she said The Pretty Reckless, which is currently working on a follow-up album to 2010's Light Me Up.
Momsen, who played high school wannabe Jenny Humphrey for four seasons, made a guest appearance in Gossip Girl's series finale in December 2012. Aside from that, she has no plans to ever return to the small screen.
"Acting is a weird thing to me," she told the magazine. "Saying someone else's words has always been a slightly torturous event."
