Taylor Momsen reveals glam makeover for Fashion Week

Looking good, little J! Taylor Momsen was nearly unrecognizable at Alice + Olivia's New York Fashion Week show on Monday. Posing for photos on the red carpet, the former "Gossip Girl" actress, who, in recent years, has rarely been spotted without her trademark heavy black eyeliner, showed off a fresh new look that was more glam than goth.

Instead of her usual kohl-rimmed eyes, the Pretty Reckless rocker complemented her baby-blue peepers with coppery shadows and dramatic lashes. She finished the look with glossy red lips.

Even Momsen's hair was more sophisticated. Her once-platinum locks, now a richer blonde color, were pulled back into a sleek ponytail, putting her prettily made-up face front and center.

The 20-year-old's former co-star Kelly Rutherford loved her new look. The two reunited on the carpet before the runway show, and Rutherford couldn't help but gush about her former TV stepdaughter's makeover.

"She looks amazing!" the actress raved (via New York Magazine). Later, she posted a photo of their reunion on Instagram, along with the caption: "Your eyes, your eyes...So beautiful, @taylormomsen."

