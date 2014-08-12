We'd watch this cooking show!

Taylor Swift is perfecting one of her favorite past-times and she's doing so with her 17-year-old friend Lorde. The "Red" singer shared an Instagram pic on Monday of the gal pals in cooking class!

She wrote: "Thank you to Chef Jeanie at Ella's Fine Food and Drink for giving us the best and only cooking lesson we've ever had! @lordemusic."

Anyone who follows Swift on Instagram knows that the 24-year-old singer loves to post photos of the sweet treats she makes. On the Fourth of July, she shared a pie pic, writing: "We made apple pie because America."

Her tour mate Ed Sheeran even called her out recently on her homemaker ways. "I know she's 24 but she's a sort of middle-aged woman trapped in a 24-year-old's body," he told Time magazine. "She hangs out with her cat and sews things."

We wouldn't be surprised if Swift followed behind Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Lively and launched a lifestyle blog like Goop and Preserve.