Taylor Swift brought a date to the 2012 Teen choice Awards, but it was not rumored crush Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The country singer's younger brother, Austin Swift, accompanied her to the show and helped her celebrate her big wins.

While fans may have been hoping Taylor, 22, would bring a real date, there was no mistaking the resemblance between the singer and her 20-year-old brother. The siblings duo smiled for cameras from their seats revealing just how much they look alike. Austin dressed up in a suit and tie for the occasion to compliment his older sister's stunning Maria Lucia Hohan cocktail dress.

This isn't the first time Swift has chosen her brother as a date: Austin also joined Swift at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in January.

On Sunday, Swift picked up five awards for Choice Female Artist, Choice Female Country, Artist Choice Single by a Female Artist for Eyes Open, Choice Country song for Sparks Fly and Choice Movie Voice for The Lorax. In total, Swift has won 20 Teen Choice Awards, which is the highest any female artist has ever won.

The country cutie appeared to really enjoy the show and even visited with the adorable Sophia Grace and Rosie during commercial breaks. She tweeted after the show, "Five Teen Choice Awards? I'm so happy I'm so happy I'm so happy I'm so happy I'm so happy -- thank you so much for voting!"

Swift has recently been rumored to dating Schwarzenegger, 18, after they were seen hanging out at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. But sources told Us Weekly, "They are getting to know each other. We will see! But she didn't go there just for him."

