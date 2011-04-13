Taylor Swift Buys Parents a $1.4 Million Estate
More proof their little girl is all grown up? Taylor Swift recently bought her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, a $1.4 million home in Nashville, Tenn.
The three-bedroom, 5,000 square-foot estate, built in the 1920s, was recently renovated and boasts a blue stone terrace and a massive outdoor fireplace. "It's an incredible house," a source close to the 21-year-old Grammy winner tells the new Us Weekly.
"Taylor's been visiting her parents there and she's so excited for them."
The Swifts are not the only ones in need of a change-of-address form. Their famous daughter, who splits her time between Nashville and California, "just bought a beautiful home for herself in L.A.," adds another source.
"She is in L.A. so much -- and she was paying a fortune in hotel charges!"
