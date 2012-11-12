With the "hundreds" of dresses that she owns, it may come as no surprise that Taylor Swift doesn't like to "wear the pants" in a relationship, she says in the December/January issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"It needs to be equal. If I feel too much like I'm wearing the pants, I start to feel uncomfortable and then we break up," the Red singer tells the magazine.

Though Swift, 22, says relationships are "the ultimate collaboration," she also says "it's wonderful to hand over the reins to your boyfriend when you control so much of these big, high-pressure decisions, you know? That is a huge defining factor in who you choose to be with."

The "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" singer has had her share of failed relationship: Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal and, most recently, Conor Kennedy, to name a few.

"Some combinations of people are toxic, you know?" she says. "You have to find the right one that isn't just going to explode into fiery ash and destruction."

And Swift's next man needs to be comfortable having a long-distance relationship.

"I don't know if I have a vacation for another year," says the singer, whose new album, Red, sold nearly 1.6 million in two weeks. Her 2013 Red tour kicks off March 13 in Omaha, Neb., and lasts six months. "You get really good at maintaining phone relationships with people you love, because you're just not going to get to see them all the time."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift Doesn't Like to "Wear the Pants" in a Relationship