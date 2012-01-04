Entertainment Tonight.

Taylor Swift is expected to pass up Broadway veteran Lea Michele, Tony winner Scarlett Johansson and Golden Globe nominee Evan Rachel Wood in the race for the role of Eponine in the film adaptation of Les Miserables, according to reports.

BroadwayWorld.com reports that the pop singer has been offered the role and is expected to join the cast, which includes Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter.

The news source reports that Amanda Seyfried is also in talks to join the film.

Les Miserables, directed by Tom Hooper (The King's Speech), is scheduled to hit theaters December 7, 2012.

