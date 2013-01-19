Taylor Swift is having the last laugh. Less than week after Tina Fey told her to "stay away from Michael J. Fox's son" at the 70th Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, the Spin City actor spoke to New York Magazine's Vulture about how he would feel if Swift were to pursue his firstborn, Sam, 23.

Michael -- who has three other children with wife Tracy Pollan -- admitted he doesn't "keep up" with young Hollywood, but said he wouldn't be in favor of Swift, 22, dating his son. "Taylor Swift writes songs about everybody she goes out with, right?" he asked. "What a way to build a career."

The Back to the Future star even made up fake Swift-Fox breakup song titles ("Sam You Piece of Sh-t," for example). But on Friday, Jan. 18, the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" singer -- whose exes include Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Joe Jonas and Conor Kennedy -- received an apology from Michael.

"Hey everybody, Michael J. Fox got in touch with me today and we are good," Swift told her Twitter followers, without offering further explanation. "Thank you for having my back."

Swift, who split with One Direction's Styles in early January, is currently single.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift Gets an Apology From Michael J. Fox: "We Are Good"