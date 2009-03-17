Taylor Swift is trading her girl-next-door image for an edgy, high-fashion look in the latest issue of Allure (which hits newsstands on March 24th).

Country's newest golden girl is also opening up about her music career's geeky origins, the pain of being a junior high outcast and why she's (still) not going to dignify your virginity questions with a response.

Here are a few excerpts from the star's quirky, revealing interview.

On the humble origins of her mega career in music:

"I learned three chords when I was 12 from a guy who came over to fix our computer."

On the indignities she suffered while in school:

"I was more scared of junior high than I was of Nashville."

Taylor also tackles rumors that she has chosen to remain a virgin:

"It's fine to talk about love publicly. But I think when you talk about virginity and sex publicly, people just automatically picture you naked. And as much as I can prevent people picturing me naked, I'm going to."

(Good luck with that, Taylor.)

Finally, on the topic of her love songs, which are often heartbreakingly confessional:

"I have always been fascinated with fairy tales, and the idea that Prince Charming is just one castle away. And you're gonna run across a field and meet each other in the middle, and have an amazing, perfect movie kiss. And it's gonna be happily ever after."

Nothing wrong with being a dreamer, Taylor. But perhaps Joe Jonas was a poor choice to cast in the role of Prince Charming?

