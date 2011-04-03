Taylor Swift was named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, but before the show she revealed that it's the moments after the award shows that she cherishes the most.

In an interview with Detroit country music radio station, 99.5 WYCD, Taylor spilled that "some of the best times of [her] life" were spent meeting with her fans.

"We had the 13-hour Meet and Greet last year at the CMA fest and it was so exciting to see everybody," said Taylor. "[My fans are] so good to me. I spend everyday thinking of how I can give it back."

Taylor's three studio albums (Taylor Swift, Fearless and Speak Now) have sold over 20 million copies and the 21-year-old seemed just as shocked as the rest of the music world.

"To be honest with you, I can't really comprehend the fact that that actually is happening," Taylor said. "You know, you put out an album - it could sell 20 copies or 20 million - and the fans are the ones who decide that, what that number is, and they've been so nice to me."

Click the video to see what Taylor says about her new animated movie 'The Lorax' with Zac Efron.

