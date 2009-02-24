Tween sensation Taylor Swift has a lot to say in the March issue of SELF magazine, sharing her thoughts on love, and revealing that loneliness was the key to her success.

"If I hadn't been so driven to music because I didn't have anyone to hang out with, if I hadn't written songs because I didn't have anyone to talk to, I wouldn't be sitting here right now," says the star.

That goes to show you: always be nice to the really pretty, talented girl, because you never know how successful she'll one day become.

Taylor also shared some words of dating wisdom that she's picked up over the years (or at least the course of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas):

"I don't think honesty is ever something you should regret. I figure if I'm going to cover things up and try to hide the way I feel and try to be perfect all the time, people are going to see through that," Taylor admits. "And also, if you're trying to change yourself all the time to adapt to what you think you should be, you're going to run out of the things to be after a while." You said it, sister.

Are you boys getting all this? We hope so, because she's not done:

"If I'm going to write love songs about you and you have a problem with that, then there's a weird thing there and I need to stay away from you. And if you don't want me to write bad songs about you, then don't do bad things."

So if you're not totally cool with your international superstar girlfriend sharing your most intimate secrets in song with the entire world, well step off, because you're a weirdo.

For more on Taylor, check out her SELF cover shoot video and take a gander at playlist she made specially for that day. The new issue of SELF is on stands now.