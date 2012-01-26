It's been over a year since Jake Gyllenhaal dumped Taylor Swift -- ending their three-month romance just before New Year's -- and the country crooner, 22, isn't over it, pals tell Us Weekly.

"She's haunted by that relationship," a source tells Us, adding that Gyllenhaal, 31, "totally screwed with her mind."

And, naturally, the unlucky-in-love singer (who has penned angry, sad songs about exes Joe Jonas, John Mayer and others) has indeed devoted anguished tunes about the Source Code hunk on her upcoming new album, another source confirms to Us. Just what are some of those song titles?

