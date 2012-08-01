Yes, Taylor Swift is dating a member of the Kennedy clan. But no, it's not Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Last Friday July 27, the country crooner, 22, was photographed once again hanging out in Hyannisport, MA with many members of the Kennedy family --looking particularly close with Conor Kennedy.

Swift and Conor, the 18-year-old son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Kennedy "walked on the beach and played on a trampoline," a witness tells Us. After a sailing trip the following day, "Conor put his arm around Taylor and they kissed behind the boat shed," another onlooker says.

"Taylor is officially dating Conor Kennedy," a source confirms to Us Weekly. (Swift was previously linked to Conor's cousin Patrick Schwarzenegger after she was photographed hanging with the model with the Kennedys on July 4.)

It has been a tragic, tumultuous time for young Conor, whose troubled mom Mary Kennedy hung herself in the family's estate in Bedford, New York in May. Swift has "been a real shoulder to cry on," the source explains, adding that the Grammy winner is "really smitten."

And Conor's family political family approves! "The Kennedys love Taylor and think she's amazing!" says the source.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift Is Officially Dating Conor Kennedy!