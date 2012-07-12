Well, isn't this enchanting news?Taylor Swift doesn't need to date a Kennedy -- she has enough wealth and status herself, based off Forbes' annual Highest-Paid Celebrities Under 30 list, released Friday.

The magazine estimates that the 22-year-old singer has earned $57 million between May 2011 and May 2012, a figure that gives her the No. 1 spot on the chart. In addition to her multi-platinum album sales and her sold-out concerts, the "Both of Us" singer has a beauty deal with CoverGirl and launched her debut into the celebrity fragrance market with Wonderstruck. (The follow-up scent, Wonderstruck Enchanted, is set to release September 2011.)

Coming as no surprise in the No. 2 spot is 18-year-old Justin Bieber, who has made an estimated $55 million, followed by Rihanna, 24, who has pulled in a whopping $53 million. Lady Gaga, 26, with $52 million and Katy Perry, 27, with $45 million round out the list's top five.

Swift hasn't been squandering her giant pay days at night clubs ordering bottle service, but rather, kicking back with her closest pals. Over the 4th of July holiday, the singer hung out at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts with Patrick Schwarzenegger, 18, whose mom is Maria (Kennedy) Shriver, and Glee pal Dianna Agron.

"Taylor was taking photos of everyone with a huge camera and Dianna took one of Taylor with Patrick together," the onlooker told Us Weekly. "He kept kicking sand at her and was flirty with her."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift Is Richest Star Under 30, Earned $57 Million This Past Year