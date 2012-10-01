Taylor Swift: 'I've Never Developed That Thick a Skin'

Taylor Swift has never been shy about sharing her emotions through music. John Mayer, for example, recently kvetched to Rolling Stone that Swift's confessional ditty "Dear John," which is widely assumed to be about him, "was a really lousy thing for her to do." But, as the 22-year-old explains in the November issue of Glamour, she never reveals who her songs are about. "How presumptuous!" she exclaims after learning of his comments.

With her fourth studio album, "Red," due out on Oct. 22, Taylor opens up about why she'd rather sing than talk about her personal life, how her famous BFFs keep her sane and more ...