Not-so-sunny times at the Sunset Tower!

On Tuesday night, Taylor Swift had the misfortune of dropping by celeb hangout Sunset Tower in West Hollywood -- where she ran into none other than former fling John Mayer.

As first reported by the New York Post's Page Six, a source confirms to Us Weekly that Swift, 22, did indeed arrive at the hotspot and uncomfortably noticed Mayer, 34, sitting nearby -- opting for a table far away from her ex.

The very next day, Mayer's eye-opening Rolling Stone interview hit the web -- in which the "Shadow Days" singer laid into Swift for penning the revenge ballad "Dear John" about him without any advance warning.

"It made me feel terrible," Mayer said of the song, adding that the ditty was a "lousy thing to do" and "cheap songwriting."

A Swift pal scoffs at Mayer's counterpunch. "I can't believe he is trying to play the victim!" the source says in the new Us Weekly, out now, of Mayer. (The pair briefly connected after performing together in L.A. in 2009.)

"John was a player and treated her like s--t," another source tells Us. "He looked at her as a conquest."

After the Rolling Stone interview, "Taylor is going to think even less of him now!" the source adds.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift, John Mayer Have Tense Run-In