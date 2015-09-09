Step aside, Kim Kardashian! Just two weeks after staking her claim as the most followed person on Instagram, the reality star's reign is over.

Enter Taylor Swift.

On Sept. 8, the "Shake It Off" singer surged past Kim to become the most followed person on the social media platform with 45.6 million followers. Kim, who recently bested Beyonce for social media supremacy, has a measly 45.5 million follower fan base.

The social media popularity contest is very fluid, though, as Taylor was the third most followed person just last month behind Kim and Queen Bey (who is now in third place.) While Kim has largely built her Instagram fan base with selfies, Taylor uses her for a variety of things, including showcasing her cats, her friends and even sometimes to show off what fans give her. On Sunday, she shared a photo of herself in a sweater that someone made for her. "Someone knitted this sweater for me of a Polaroid of myself and gave it to my mom tonight at the show," she wrote. "It has very quickly become my everything. Thank you, mysterious knitter."

It's been quite a week of accolades for the singer. The same day as her social media triumph, Vanity Fair ranked Tay Tay at the top of its "Powers That Be" list. She bested power players from both the business and media world. Taylor, the magazine said, made "giant companies like Apple conform to her will."

Taylor has yet to address the Vanity Fair article or her crowning Instagram achievement.