Taylor Swift's romance with Harry Styles is heating up -- just in time for winter!

The couple of one month recently spent some time together in Styles' hometown of Holmes Chapel, England, where the "Red" singer, 23, took in some of the local sights and, more importantly, bonded with her new boyfriend's family.

Swift "totally cleared her schedule" to join the One Direction boy bander at his mom's house, a source close to the 18-year-old Brit revealed in the Dec. 31 issue of Us Weekly. "This [relationship] has gone from zero to 60 in seconds."

The country superstar does seem to have fallen hard and fast for the "Live While We're Young" singer. On Dec. 11, over a fireside meal with Styles' sister Gemma, 22, at the Rising Sun pub in Bamford, the lovebirds "took cute cheek-to-cheek photos with their phones," a local told Us. Later, while her beau was in the restroom, Swift was overheard telling Gemma, "He's amazing."

The feeling is mutual. Styles proved his affection on Dec. 13 -- his girfriend's 23rd birthday -- when he surprised her with 23 cupcakes from the Custom Cupcake Co. in Chapelford Village.

"Harry is totally in love," an insider told Us. "I can see them getting married in a week, just going for it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift on Harry Styles: "He's Amazing"