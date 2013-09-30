Taylor Swift on Men: 'I've Never Had a Perfect Fit With Someone'

UsWeekly

Taylor Swift is still looking for her missing piece. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 23, opens up once more (in vague terms) about her complicated romantic history -- and, despite high-profile breakups with the likes of Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas, Conor Kennedy and others, the country-pop superstar says she's learned to overlook (at her peril!) certain flaws in her men.

Asked about relationship "deal-breakers," Swift opines in the new issue of Glamour UK (via Daily Mail):"If you have enough natural chemistry with someone, you overlook every single thing that you said would break the deal."

Of dealing with cheating in a relationship? "I've seen my friends take someone back after they've cheated because they fit perfectly." Sighs the currently single star, "But I don't know, because I’ve never had a perfect fit with someone.'"

The Nashville, Tenn., resident, who was recently cast opposite Meryl Streep, Katie Holmes and Jeff Bridges in "The Giver," also tells Glamour UK that she can't rule out the possibility of dating more famous men in her future. She said: "You can't say 'I'm never gonna date a high-profile person in the arts!' But whoever I date, famous or not – whether I ever date again! – all chaos will break loose."

At the moment, at least, Swift (who'll take her Red tour to the UK next year) is sitting pretty. "Right now is easy because I'm single and happy, and it’s very relaxing."

