Taylor Swift may not have found her happy ending yet, but she's living out her fairy-tale fantasies in another way, thanks to a new Disney ad by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz. Posing for Disney Parks' ongoing Disney Dream Portrait series, the "Red" singer lets her hair down (literally!) to get into character as Rapunzel.

PHOTOS: Taylor's best "surprised" faces

The stunning image -- captioned "Where a world of adventure awaits" -- shows the 23-year-old Grammy winner perched on the window ledge of a moss-covered stone tower. A pink petticoat peeks out from under her purple gown as she stares wistfully into the distance, her long golden tresses flowing regally in the wind. The story goes that Rapunzel is imprisoned in a tower by an evil witch, until she meets a prince (or, in the Disney adaptation Tangled, a thief named Flynn) who helps her escape.

PHOTOS: Taylor's style evolution

In real life, Swift's search for a prince has mostly resulted in heartache. Her last relationship, with One Direction singer Harry Styles, ended just before New Year's when the couple got into a huge fight while on vacation in the British Virgin Islands. Her other famous exes include Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Lautner, and Conor Kennedy.

PHOTOS: Taylor's romantic history

The unlucky-in-love superstar's Disney Dream portrait is the first in the series since August 2012, when Russell Brand channeled Peter Pan's arch nemesis, Captain Hook, and Jack Black posed with Jason Segel and Will Ferrell as characters from Disney's Haunted Mansion. Past ads have featured Penelope Cruz and Jeff Bridges as Beauty and the Beast, Olivia Wilde as Snow White's Evil Queen, Jessica Biel as Pocahontas, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, and Beyonce as Alice in Wonderland.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift Poses as Rapunzel in New Disney Ad by Annie Leibovitz: Picture