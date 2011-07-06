Taylor Swift postpones Georgia, NC concerts
ATLANTA (AP) -- Artist Taylor Swift says she's postponing concerts this week in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C. because she has bronchitis.
Swift said in a statement that she's been advised by her doctor that she's not well enough to perform shows in Charlotte, N.C. Friday and in Atlanta this weekend.
She said the Atlanta show has been rescheduled for Oct. 1, and the Charlotte show will now be Nov. 16.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 11 hours ago These are the stars who got married this year!