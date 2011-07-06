ATLANTA (AP) -- Artist Taylor Swift says she's postponing concerts this week in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C. because she has bronchitis.

Swift said in a statement that she's been advised by her doctor that she's not well enough to perform shows in Charlotte, N.C. Friday and in Atlanta this weekend.

She said the Atlanta show has been rescheduled for Oct. 1, and the Charlotte show will now be Nov. 16.