NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Multi-platinum superstar Taylor Swift is releasing her fourth studio album called "Red" on Oct. 22.

She announced the upcoming worldwide release during a live web chat from Nashville, Tenn., on Monday before a living room full of fans. She said she named it "Red" because of all the different emotions she explores on the album.

"They're all pretty much about the kind of tumultuous, crazy, insane, intense, semi-toxic relationships that I've experienced in the last two years," she said of the album, which was two years in the making.

"All those emotions spanning from intense love, intense frustration, jealousy, confusion, all of that, in my mind all those emotions are red. There's nothing in between. There's nothing beige about any of those feelings," she added.

The album will have 16 songs, including the title track. It also features collaborations with other artists, producers and songwriters, unlike 2010"s "Speak Now" album written entirely on her own.

Swift confirmed that there is a duet with British singer Ed Sheeran on the album and revealed that they wrote it while sitting on a trampoline.

Wearing a red and white striped dress, red earrings and red lipstick, the Grammy-winning singer took questions from the live audience and online. Fans joined in from places such as New York, Alabama, Ohio, Sweden, Brazil and England, and Montreal, Canada.

Swift played the first single from the album during the web chat. It's called "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." She sarcastically described it as "really touching and sensitive," saying "it's a really romantic song that's to my lovely ex-boyfriend." As the tune played over a speaker, she chair-danced and mouthed the words along with her fans. The song is available now at iTunes and can be downloaded at all digital outlets starting Tuesday.

Swift says she has spent the past few months working on a follow-up to her incredibly successful "Speak Now World Tour" that sold out stadiums and arenas in 19 countries. She plans to release those details at a later date.

Her last album, "Speak Now," sold more than 1 million copies in its first week out. She has sold more than 22 million albums and 50 million singles throughout her career. Swift is known for hits including "You Belong With Me" and "Love Story."

——

Online: http://taylorswift.com

——

Follow http://www.twitter.com/AP—Country for the latest country music news from The Associated Press.