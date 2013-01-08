No sweatpants, grungy t-shirts or frowns for this newly-single lady! Taylor Swift stepped out in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Tuesday Jan. 8, and for her very first sighting since her ugly split from Harry Styles, the 23-year-old star took pains to look stylish and composed. Visiting a private home, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer wore a striped, long-sleeve mini-dress that accentuated her slim figure plus knee-socks and flats.

PHOTOS: Taylor's romantic history

Her best accessory? Red lipstick and a faint smile. Her ex Styles, meanwhile, was seen in London hours earlier heading into a music studio with his One Direction bandmates.

PHOTOS: Taylor's best "surprise" faces

By all accounts, Swift and the British crooner, 18, did not bid adieu on good terms. During a vacation on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, the couple of a few months "had a fight," one insider explained. "[Harry] said something he shouldn't have . . . This [breakup] is definitely going to be for good."

PHOTOS: Best boy banders of all time

Concurs another confidante: "They are 100 percent over." Following this latest romantic flameout -- which follows relationships with the likes of Conor Kennedy, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Lautner and Joe Jonas, it could be time for Swift to take a breather. In an online Us Weekly poll, 97 percent of nearly 10,000 readers said that Swift should take a break from dating.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift Resurfaces After Harry Styles Split in Short Minidress, Knee-High Socks