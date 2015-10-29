A day before throwback Thursday, Taylor Swift blessed us with an adorable Halloween themed throwback snap on Instagram on Oct. 28.

The photo showed a much younger Taylor decked out in a Teletubbies costume, clutching a Teletubby stuffed animal, surrounded by spooky decorations.

Taylor must have been ahead of her peers in the television department, since apparently the kids at school didn't recognize that she was dressed as the yellow Teletubby, Laa-Laa. Taylor explained how they confused her ensemble for something pretty strange in the caption.

"When you dress as the yellow teletubby for Halloween, but it's before Teletubbies got huge so all the kids at school ask you why you're dressed as a yellow pregnant alien," Taylor wrote.

Although her former classmates weren't impressed with the Halloween getup, we are most definitely in awe of the Teletubby accuracy. She even got the curlicue antenna down!