Quelle surprise!

Taylor Swift tells the February issue of Vogue that her next album will -- without naming names, as usual -- address her rocky romantic life, which has been quiet of late.

"I got nothing going on!" the country singer, 22, claims to the mag. "I just don't really feel like dating. I really have this great life right now."

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's romantic history

Looking back on the holiday season of 2010, when she and Jake Gyllenhaal were in the midst of a high-profile, much-photographed courtship, she teases, "I'm not sad and I'm not crying this Christmas, so I am really stoked about that."

Of her sad Christmas 2010, she demurs: "I am not gonna go into it! It's a sad story!"

"There's just been this earth-shattering, not recent, but absolute crash-and-burn heartbreak," she offers vaguely, "and that will turn out to be what the next album is about."

PHOTOS: Jake Gyllenhaal's love life

Gyllenhaal, 31, dumped Swift just before New Year's Day 2011. The country crooner (who famously had an ugly breakup with Joe Jonas in 2009 and was also linked to lothario John Mayer) stepped out briefly with Glee's Chord Overstreet in February 2011.

"The only way that I can feel better about myself," she explains, "pull myself out of that awful pain of losing someone—is writing songs about it to get some sort of clarity."

PHOTOS: Taylor's sparkly dresses

Her lessons from those failed relationships? "If someone doesn't seem to want to get to know me as a person but instead seems to have kind of bought into the whole idea of me and he approves of my Wikipedia page? And falls in love based on zero hours spent with me? That's maybe something to be aware of. That will fade fast. You can't be in love with a Google search."

The superstar also bristles over men who resent her very real need for bodyguards.

"If a dude is threatened by the fact that I need security, if they make me feel like I am some sort of princessy diva--that's a bad sign," she says.

PHOTOS: Messiest celeb splits

"I don't have security to make myself look cool, or like I have an entourage. I have security because there's a file of stalkers who want to take me home and chain me to a pipe in their basement."

Guys who are "threatened" by the Grammy winner's worldwide success should also not apply. "If you need to put me down a lot in order to level the playing field or something? If you are threatened by some part of what I do and want to cut me down to size in order to make it even? That won't work either," she says.

The February issue of Vogue hits stands Jan. 24.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly