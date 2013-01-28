NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift says you can expect some of her bolder choices of late — from her music to her sexier image — to be incorporated in her upcoming tour.

Swift kicks off her worldwide tour in Omaha, Neb., next month in support of her latest album, "Red," which has sold more than 3 million copies since its release last fall and produced two No. 1 singles — "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," which is up for record of the year at the Grammys next month.

The 23-year-old has been showing a more revealing side lately, with plunging necklines and shorter skirts. Swift says she's just growing up and exploring new options, but assures fans she won't be going too far or revealing too much.