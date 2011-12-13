Based on her wardrobe choices both on stage and on the red carpet, it's safe to say Taylor Swift hasn't met a sparkly dress she didn't love.

CHECK OUT US' GALLERY OF TAYLOR'S FLASHIEST, SEQUIN DRESSES

And as the country singer turns 22, we've watched her flashy frock evolution go from princess-like to chic, sophisticated and grown-up.

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's red carpet style evolution

At the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 20, the star shined in a strapless Reem Acra gold gown, which she teamed with emerald statement earrings and a sleek, side ponytail.

PHOTOS: Taylor's high-profile flames

Showing off her darker side, Swift showed off her legs in a black and midnight blue Emilio Pucci mini and sky-high Nicholas Kirkwood peep-toe pumps at the 2011 BMI Awards in Nashville, TN Nov. 8.

Click through to see more of our favorite sparkly dress moments from the star.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly