From Taylor Swift to Justin Bieber and every One Direction member in between, Hollywood can be hard to keep up with even on a slow news day.

To track the buzziest stars, Us Weekly has created Buzz Tracker, a tool that collects data from around the web -- including Twitter mentions, Google alerts and other Internet metrics -- to help you stay up-to-date on your favorite celebs as news breaks.

Here are a few of the most talked-about celebs we're following this week:

TAYLOR SWIFT: Suddenly single again! Multiple sources confirm to Us that Swift has indeed split from One Direction's Harry Styles. Things went south after the couple's vacation to Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. "They had a fight," one insider tells Us. British crooner Styles "said something he shouldn't have . . . This [breakup] is definitely going to be for good."

JUSTIN BIEBER: One week after a paparazzo was killed while trailing Bieber's Ferrari, the "Beauty and the Beat" singer's squeaky clean image almost went up in smoke when photos surfaced online of the 18-year-old lighting up what appeared to be marijuana. Though Bieber is owning up to his indiscretion, behind the scenes, a source tells Us, his team "isn't happy about those photos. They are grilling security about who could have taken them." (The images -- obtained by TMZ -- were reportedly snapped on Jan. 2 inside a hotel room in Newport Beach, Calif.)

KIM KARDASHIAN: Mom-to-be Kardashian and her boyfriend Kanye West are in nesting mode. As they prepare for the arrival of their first child in 2013, the couple -- currently in Paris enjoying a babymoon -- have purchased an $11 million home in a gated community in Bel Air, Calif. The parents-to-be intend to tear down the original 10,000 square-foot structure and build their own Italian-style villa in the neighborhood Jennifer Aniston also calls home. TMZ reports their pad's luxe amenities will include a gym, movie theater, hair and makeup salon, bowling alley, basketball court and indoor and outdoor pools.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift vs. Justin Bieber: Us Weekly Tracks Celebs With the Biggest Buzz!