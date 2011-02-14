One benefit of writing songs about unrequited crushes? Sometimes they respond.

Such was the case when Taylor Swift, 21, penned a ballad about meeting Owl City singer Adam Young for her latest CD, "Speak Now."

The four-time Grammy winner, who split with latest beau Jake Gyllenhaal in December, told Yahoo! Music last year that she wrote the song "Enchanted," "about this guy that I met in New York City, and I had talked to him on e-mail or something before, but I had never met him. And meeting him, it was this overwhelming feeling of 'I really hope that you're not in love with somebody.'"

She also added that she included the word "wonderstruck" in the lyrics because he had used it in one of his e-mails to her.

Luckily Young picked up the hints (including Swift's decision to capitalize the letters A-D-A-M in the album's lyric booklet). On Monday, the crooner, 24, used his band's blog to write a response to the starlet, complete with his own version of "Enchanted," The Hollywood Reporter reports.

"I'm so tremendously honored that Taylor would write such an elegant song and thereby offer a gracious nod in my direction," Young wrote in the blog, appropriately posted on Valentine's Day. "Needless to say, I was lost for words and utterly smitten. I couldn't stop smiling."

In the Owl City singer's version of the ditty, he added a new verse: "I was never in love with someone else / I never had somebody waiting on me / 'Cause you were all of my dreams come true / And I just wish you knew / Taylor I was so in love with you."

And while he calls himself a "shy boy" in the post, he didn't play coy when it came to sharing his feelings.

"Everything about you is beautiful," he wrote. "You're an immensely charming girl with a wonderful heart and more grace and elegance than I know how to describe. You are a true princess from a dreamy fairy tale; a modern Cinderella. I'm terribly sorry it's taken me such a long time to reply but I figured Valentine's Day was the perfect time to write this note to you and simply say -- I was enchanted to meet you too."

