Dame Elizabeth Taylor is to receive a special prize for her charity work at the upcoming Women's Image Network Awards in January.

Taylor will be honored with the Living Legend title for her"artistic genius and her HIV/AIDS activism," according to WIN founder Phyllis Stuart.

The 78-year-old actress is said to have tentatively agreed to attend the ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. on Jan. 18, but her appearance will depend on her health, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Nominees at the awards, which lauds stars who have helped promote a positive perception of women, include Jennifer Aniston, Dame Maggie Smith, Jane Lynch, Susan Sarandon and Selena Gomez.

