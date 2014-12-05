Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss, longtime friends, are the subject of lesbian romance rumors thanks to pictures allegedly showing the two women kissing at a concert by The 1975 in New York on Thursday. The extremely blurry photos were tweeted by a fan with the caption, “exclusive taylor and karlie making out #confirmed.” Except Gossip Cop can exclusively BUST this romance rumor.

There’s nothing “#confirmed” about the alleged makeout session. Swift and Kloss are good pals who have held hands in public and been affectionate toward each other countless times. While the hazy photos from Thursday show Swift and Kloss embracing and it looks like they could be kissing, they actually were just be trying to hear each other in the midst of a loud concert.

After the show, Swift posted an Instagram picture in which she’s snuggling with models Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge. Swift captioned the picture, “I’m in love with @marhunt and @lilyaldridge.” We look forward to some random Twitter users speculating that she’s going to have a foursome with her three supermodel friends.

A rep for Swift laughed off the Kloss rumor when Gossip Cop inquired, exclusively telling us the latest online gossip was “hilarious.” Swift and Kloss are friends and nothing more. Apologies to everyone who prefers the more sensational version of the story.