Taylor Swift was asked on a dinner date by Ohio State football player Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott, who is one of the country's top college running backs and a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year, sent out a series of tweets on Thursday in hopes of catching Swift's attention. The singer's "1989 World Tour" came to Ohio that day, with back-to-back shows set for the Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Thursday and Friday nights. And, well, Elliott thought he'd take a shot.

"@taylorswift13 I see your in town tonight want to grab something to eat after their concert?" tweeted the student athlete with a bashful smile emoji. Of course, Elliott's improper use of "your" was pointed out to him, but he wasn't deterred. He went on to ask Swift to a fancy local steakhouse, writing, "Hyde Park tonight?"

And that wasn't all. "@OSUCoachMeyer should invite @taylorswift13 to team dinner at the golf course tomorrow night," declared Elliott. "There's always a seat open next to me." He then amusingly shared a photo of his adorable dog, quipping, "I'm going to have to bring in the secret weapon."

Elliott, who typically wears a #15 jersey, even announced, "@taylorswift13 I'm wearing #13 for you this weekend

"I'm wearing 15 Saturday lol" was the last tweet he posted on Thursday night. Swift, of course, is in a relationship with Calvin Harris.