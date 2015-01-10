Taylor Swift is hanging with her famous friends again. The “Shake It Off” singer spent Friday walking around Catalina Island, California, with pals including Lorde, figure skater Gracie Gold, Jaime King, and the members of HAIM. Oh, and her dad.

“Wandering around Catalina with my favorite people to wander around with,” noted Swift in the caption to one shot. She also posted a photo of father Scott walking with the Haim sisters, joking that he was the group’s “newest member.” Later, King shared a pic with the elder Swift as they ate dinner.

Swift and Lorde have been friends for a while, often revealing their adventures on social media. Over the summer, they took a cooking class together. In November, Swift helped Lorde celebrate her 18th birthday by joking that she was really turning “300.” Later that month, Lorde told a story on the “Tonight Show” about how she once pretended to be Swift’s manager at a Grammys party.

It was certainly much warmer in Catalina than in New York, where Swift performed last week in a frigid Times Square as part of the New Year’s Eve celebration. Sunday could be a big day for Lorde, as her song “Yellow Flicker Beat” is up for a Golden Globes honor.